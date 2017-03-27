Bend Man Arrested at Utah Festival
A 19-year-old Bend man faces charges in Utah, after he allegedly brought about $25,000 worth of drugs to festival near Provo. Sean Robert McDonald was arrested Sunday, at the Colors Festival in Spanish Fork.
