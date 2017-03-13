Appeals court denies new trial for Ma...

Appeals court denies new trial for Martin MacNeill

Physician Martin MacNeill, talks with his defense lawyer Susanne Gustin, left, in 4th District Court in Provo, Utah, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2013. MacNeill, who was convicted of murdering his wife, will not get a new trial, the Utah Court of Appeals ruled Friday.

