2017 LDS Film Festival offers variety of films, including those...

A behind-the-scenes look at the sketch comedy of "Studio C," a film where Donny Osmond plays the villain and a documentary on one man's journey to giving up sugar and caffeine are among the 18 feature-length films and documentaries of a variety of genres at the 16th annual LDS Film Festival. It began in 2001 as a short film contest, and this year the festival features new and returning movies, along with a host of documentaries, question-and-answer forums and some 30 short films that range from one minute to 20 minutes long.

