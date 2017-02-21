Woman hospitalized, 13 dogs dead afte...

Woman hospitalized, 13 dogs dead after house fire near Provo, Utah

Friday Feb 24

A Utah woman is in the hospital and more than a dozen dogs have died after a house fire near Provo. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Orem Fire Department found billowing flames and smoke when crews arrived at the home at about 2:30 a.m. Friday.

