UTA improperly blocking appointment to its board, N. Ogden mayor says
Tribune file photo) Among criticisms of the Bus Rapid Transit project in Provo and Orem are complaints about the hundreds of trees being uprooted. But Provo Mayor John Curtis says several times as many new trees are being planted as old ones being removed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|21 hr
|East Coast Logic
|5
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Feb 17
|anonymous
|406
|KIPLYN DAVIS-Timmy Brent Olsen-David Rucker Lei... (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Alycegomez
|6
|Trump and chaffetz
|Feb 10
|Con job
|1
|Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN
|Feb 7
|Rosita
|2
|New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC