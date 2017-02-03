Second trial begins for Utah man accu...

Second trial begins for Utah man accused of killing wife

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

File photo Conrad Truman prepares to leave the courtroom for transport to the Utah State Prison following his sentencing at 4th District Court in Provo in Feb. File photo Conrad Truman prepares to leave the courtroom for transport to the Utah State Prison following his sentencing at 4th District Court in Provo in Feb. Provo a Opening statements were expected Thursday morning in a second trial for a Utah County man whose murder conviction was overturned due to incorrect home measurements. Conrad Mark Truman, 34, is charged in 4th District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, in 25-year-old Heidy Truman's 2012 death.

