Provo police: Woman's body found near rail lines
Police are investigating discovery of a woman's body in a brushy area near south Provo rail lines on Tuesday morning. However, responding to rumors, detectives stressed they do not believe the deceased was Elizabeth Elena Laguna Salgado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN
|Tue
|Rosita
|2
|New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Jan 23
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|2
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Eternal
|11
|Review: Sports Clips (Jun '14)
|Jan 14
|4x4ranger
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec '16
|Chesty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC