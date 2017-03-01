Provo mom who was holding infant on her lap in DUI crash pleads guilty to negligent homicide
A Provo woman accused of leaving her infant daughter unbuckled in a DUI crash that killed the baby has admitted negligent homicide. Susanne McClellan, 39, pleaded guilty Feb. 7 to negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor, in the death of her daughter, 4-month-old Brylee McClellan.
