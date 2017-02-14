Police identify body of woman found near tracks in Provo
Police have identified the remains of a woman found along a set of railroad tracks near 1600 S. State last week. Provo police said Monday that the woman has been identified as Elisabeth Blanco, 38. Foul play is not suspected, according to police.
