Officials say homeless moving from S.L. to Provo
Provo officials say efforts to tackle drugs and overcrowding at Salt Lake City's main homeless shelter appear to be bringing more people in need to their city south of Utah's capital. Many of the newcomers arriving over the past several months are looking for housing, which is a challenge because Utah County doesn't have a traditional short-term shelter, Brent Crane with the Food and Care Coalition in Provo told the Daily Herald .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN
|Jan 26
|Justice
|1
|New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Jan 23
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|2
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Eternal
|11
|Review: Sports Clips (Jun '14)
|Jan 14
|4x4ranger
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec '16
|Chesty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC