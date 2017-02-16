Murder trial: Utah medical examiner e...

Murder trial: Utah medical examiner explains why manner of woman's death has changed

Provo a It's not something that the Utah medical examiner had ever done before in his career: Change the manner of a death from undetermined to homicide and then back to undetermined. But that was the case in the autopsy report for 25-year-old Heidy Truman, Edward Leis testified on Tuesday in 3rd District Court.

