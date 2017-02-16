Man convicted of murder at 17 leads Provo police on chase
A man convicted of murder as a teenager in 1997 and sentenced to the Utah State Prison was arrested Tuesday following an early morning chase with police. Beau Heaps, 37, was arrested in Provo just before 2 a.m. Adult Probation and Parole, Springville police and the Utah Highway Patrol had all been pursuing him throughout the night.
