Hauntingly Beautiful Song Released by Popular YouTuber for Refugees
PROVO, Utah - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- When Nadia Khristean realized how bad things were with the tens of millions of displaced refugees around the world, half of them children, she enlisted the help of BYU's women's chorus and popular YouTuber Shaun Barrowes to create the video Broken . In addition to the song, the group also gathered hygiene supplies and clothing to send to refugees.
