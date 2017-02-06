First Listen: Sinkane, 'Life & Livin' It'

In the pop music narrative that codified after punk nihilism excoriated hippie ideals, and disco's utopia was replaced by a hip-hop realism, representing hope has rarely been easy and almost never hip. Until poptimism 's inherent diversity became a more readily accepted lense through which to engage upbeat earworms and different perspectives, preaching simple pleasures or their spiritual powers through popular song wasn't taken seriously, either.

