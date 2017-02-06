Ex-Provo councilman sues for 'malicious prosecution' in dismissed case

A former Provo City councilman once charged with fraud is now suing the Utah County attorney for what he called "malicious" and improper prosecution designed to oust him from office. Steve Turley, who bowed to calls for his resignation in September 2011 after fraud charges were filed against him, is suing for unspecified punitive damages and legal fees over the case that he says stemmed from "a multi-year effort by legal and political foes to remove him from office and harm his business dealings," according to a complaint filed Thursday in 4th District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.