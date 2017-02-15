Cutting down on calories can slow age...

Cutting down on calories can slow ageing: Study

Wednesday Read more: The Peninsula

New York: While anti-ageing moisturisers only go skin deep, reducing calorie consumption can slow the ageing process at cellular level, suggests new research. The study, published in the journal Molecular & Cellular Proteomics, showed that when ribosomes -- the cell's protein makers -- slow down, the ageing process slows too.

