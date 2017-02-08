Could drugs replace gastric bypass su...

Could drugs replace gastric bypass surgery?

Gastric bypass surgery is one of the most successful treatments for obesity and related disorders; however, some patients may not want to undergo surgery. In an attempt to reduce nutrient absorption and replicate the effects of gastric bypass surgery , researchers screened for inhibitors of an amino acid transporter, called B0AT1, and discovered a number of agents-including benztropine, a drug that is already in clinical use-as promising candidates.

