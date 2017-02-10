Competency still undetermined for Pro...

Competency still undetermined for Provo man accused of killing father, hiding body in freezer

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Deseret News

It is still unknown whether a Provo man accused of killing his father and hiding the body in a freezer is competent to face the charges against him. Omar Carmona, 27, appeared for a competency review Thursday as a judge questioned why competency reports have not been completed.

