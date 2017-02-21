Closing arguments underway in Utah's man's second murder trial for allegedly killing his wife in ...
File photo Conrad Truman prepares to leave the courtroom for transport to the Utah State Prison following his sentencing at 4th District Court in Provo in Feb. File photo Conrad Truman prepares to leave the courtroom for transport to the Utah State Prison following his sentencing at 4th District Court in Provo in Feb. Provo a Closing arguments were underway Thursday morning in the trial - his second - of a man accused of killing his wife in 2012. Conrad Mark Truman, 35, allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Heidy Truman on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb 19
|East Coast Logic
|5
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Feb 17
|anonymous
|406
|KIPLYN DAVIS-Timmy Brent Olsen-David Rucker Lei... (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Alycegomez
|6
|Trump and chaffetz
|Feb 10
|Con job
|1
|Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN
|Feb 7
|Rosita
|2
|New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC