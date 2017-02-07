Chatbooks Picks Up $11.5M
Provo, Utah-based Chatbooks , which operates a service which automatically turns social media posts and photos on your phone into stylish printed photo books, has raised $11.5M in a Series B funding, the company said Tuesday. The funding was led by Aries Capital partners, and also included Kickstart Seed Fund, Peterson Ventures, plus local angels Aaron Skonnard and Jeremy Andrus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Techrockies.com.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN
|21 hr
|Rosita
|2
|New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Jan 23
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|2
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Eternal
|11
|Review: Sports Clips (Jun '14)
|Jan 14
|4x4ranger
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec '16
|Chesty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC