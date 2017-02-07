Chatbooks Picks Up $11.5M

Provo, Utah-based Chatbooks , which operates a service which automatically turns social media posts and photos on your phone into stylish printed photo books, has raised $11.5M in a Series B funding, the company said Tuesday. The funding was led by Aries Capital partners, and also included Kickstart Seed Fund, Peterson Ventures, plus local angels Aaron Skonnard and Jeremy Andrus.

