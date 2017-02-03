BYU football recruiting: 2017 TE Bent...

BYU football recruiting: 2017 TE Bentley Hanshaw signs with the Cougars

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Vanquish The Foe

Bentley Hanshaw, a three-star tight end from California will join a new influx of tight ends at BYU, signing a letter of intent to play in Provo on 2017 Signing Day. Hanshaw is rated at three stars with a 247Sports composite rating of 82.71.

