Alcoholism prompts YouTube star Shay Carl to halt production of 'Shaytards,' enter rehab

Yesterday Read more: Deseret News

Saying he is an alcoholic who relapsed three months ago, the head of the popular "Shaytards" YouTube video blogging family has announced he is entering rehab. Shay Carl Butler, who calls himself "The Vlogfather" on Twitter, has shared the importance of his Mormon faith in the Shaytard vlogs, a centerpiece of a digital media empire that has generated 2.6 billion video views and millions of dollars.

