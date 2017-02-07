4 Oregon refuge defendants set to take pleas ahead of trial
Four of the remaining seven defendants charged in the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge are taking plea deals Monday rather than go to trial next week. One of them, Dylan Anderson of Provo, Utah, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing Monday morning in exchange for other charges being dismissed.
