2 conferences in Utah County examine Book of Mormon
The 14th annual Book of Mormon Conference will be March 18, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo. The event is sponsored by the Book of Mormon A rchaeological Forum and Book of Mormon Central , which seeks to build faith in Christ and "answer hard questions about the Book of Mormon, including its origins," according to information from Book of Mormon Central .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Vassago
|407
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Tue
|FSM
|3
|Nestle suggestions (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Starone4
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Feb 19
|East Coast Logic
|5
|KIPLYN DAVIS-Timmy Brent Olsen-David Rucker Lei... (May '15)
|Feb 13
|Alycegomez
|6
|Trump and chaffetz
|Feb 10
|Con job
|1
|Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN
|Feb 7
|Rosita
|2
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC