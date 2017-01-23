Woman sent to prison for DUI crash that killed unbuckled infant
A woman charged with driving drunk and crashing, killing an unbuckled infant sitting on her mother's lap in the vehicle, pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to prison. Chelsea Fuller, 30, accepted a plea deal Wednesday admitting to automobile homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Mon
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|2
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Eternal
|11
|Review: Sports Clips (Jun '14)
|Jan 14
|4x4ranger
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec '16
|Chesty
|1
|Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx
|Dec '16
|Mills
|1
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|anonymous
|404
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC