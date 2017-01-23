Woman sent to prison for DUI crash th...

Woman sent to prison for DUI crash that killed unbuckled infant

A woman charged with driving drunk and crashing, killing an unbuckled infant sitting on her mother's lap in the vehicle, pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to prison. Chelsea Fuller, 30, accepted a plea deal Wednesday admitting to automobile homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree felonies.

