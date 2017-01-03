Watch: KSL.com to stream live public ...

Watch: KSL.com to stream live public memorial to BYU legend LaVell Edwards

Friday Jan 6

The 29-year head coach who led the Cougars to a national championship in 1984 will be remembered as a husband, a father, and a grandfather - as well as a legendary college football coach - by his family, former players and thousands who will attend a public memorial service Friday and private funeral Saturday morning. The memorial, which will be held at the Utah Valley Convention Center , will be streamed live on KSL.com with coverage starting at 6 p.m. MT.

