Warrant: Provo man killed in apparent self-defense shooting had grabbed gunman

A man shot and killed after allegedly breaking into another man's apartment and attacking him was speaking "gibberish" and appeared to be under the influence of something, according to recently unsealed search warrants. Jackson Jacques Woodward, 22, of Provo was shot on Dec. 22 after police say he forced his way into an apartment, 1080 N. State.

