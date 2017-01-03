Vivint Launches Smart Assistant Software

Vivint Launches Smart Assistant Software

Provo, Utah-based Vivint Smart Home , which provides "smart home" services to consumers, said at CES it has launched its own, artificial intelligence-driven product called Sky. The company said that Sky is a "smart home assistant" which automatically manages the temperature and security settings in smart homes, automatically controlling locks lights, thermostats, and security systems for users.

