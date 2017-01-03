VIDEO: Crew tries to rescue Beagle st...

VIDEO: Crew tries to rescue Beagle stuck on side of cliff

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KFBB

This search and rescue team had to pull out all the stops trying to rescue a dog off a cliff outside Provo, Utah. Utah County Search and Rescue spent last Friday on an important mission to rescue a Beagle dog according to KSL News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan 5 FSM 8
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx Dec '16 Mills 1
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Dec '16 anonymous 404
News Provo man charged with animal torture in bizarr... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 4
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Trump'sScorchedEarth... Oct '16 AmericanWoman 2
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Utah County was issued at January 10 at 5:58AM MST

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,311 • Total comments across all topics: 277,796,692

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC