Utah judge declines to dismiss accused killer's case, says new trial corrects errors in first trial
File photo Conrad Truman prepares to leave the courtroom for transport to the Utah State Prison following his sentencing at 4th District Court in Provo in Feb. File photo Conrad Truman prepares to leave the courtroom for transport to the Utah State Prison following his sentencing at 4th District Court in Provo in Feb. A judge has refused to dismiss the case against a Utah County man whose murder conviction was recently overturned due to incorrect home measurements. Attorneys for 34-year-old Conrad Mark Truman had asked 4th District Judge Samuel McVey to toss the case for what they deem "outrageous government misconduct."
