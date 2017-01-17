US: 15-year-old Muslim girl allegedly evicted from bus for wearing hijab
"I asked her politely, 'Can I please ride the bus today?' and she just put her arm and blocked the walkway to the bus," Bakeer said. A 15-year-old Muslim girl in the US has claimed she was evicted from a school bus by a driver twice because of her hijab, prompting her family to demand an apology from the school district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Jan 18
|Noohesd
|2
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Eternal
|11
|Review: Sports Clips (Jun '14)
|Jan 14
|4x4ranger
|2
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Jan 12
|Loomis
|3
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx
|Dec '16
|Mills
|1
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|anonymous
|404
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC