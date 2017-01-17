US: 15-year-old Muslim girl allegedly...

US: 15-year-old Muslim girl allegedly evicted from bus for wearing hijab

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: The Indian Express

"I asked her politely, 'Can I please ride the bus today?' and she just put her arm and blocked the walkway to the bus," Bakeer said. A 15-year-old Muslim girl in the US has claimed she was evicted from a school bus by a driver twice because of her hijab, prompting her family to demand an apology from the school district.

