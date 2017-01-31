TRAX service returns to downtown Salt Lake City after outage
The Salt Lake Tribune) The Trax train slows to a stop for their riders exit the train on the bridge on North Temple, to take a long walk to a bus to get to their next stop, as Trax trains were not operating in downtown Salt Lake City, Saturday, January 28, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) The Trax train slows to a stop for their riders exit the train on the bridge on North Temple, to take a long walk to a bus to get to their next stop, as Trax trains were not operating in downtown Salt Lake City, Saturday, January 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN
|Jan 26
|Justice
|1
|New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Jan 23
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|2
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Eternal
|11
|Review: Sports Clips (Jun '14)
|Jan 14
|4x4ranger
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec '16
|Chesty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC