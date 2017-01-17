Sister Madeline Jefferies
Sister Madeline Jefferies has been called to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West Virginia Charleston mission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Comments
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|Eternal
|11
|Review: Sports Clips (Jun '14)
|Jan 14
|4x4ranger
|2
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Jan 12
|Loomis
|3
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx
|Dec '16
|Mills
|1
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|anonymous
|404
|Provo man charged with animal torture in bizarr...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC