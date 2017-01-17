Sister Madeline Jefferies

Sister Madeline Jefferies

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

Sister Madeline Jefferies has been called to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West Virginia Charleston mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) 21 hr Eternal 11
Review: Sports Clips (Jun '14) Jan 14 4x4ranger 2
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Jan 12 Loomis 3
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx Dec '16 Mills 1
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Dec '16 anonymous 404
News Provo man charged with animal torture in bizarr... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 4
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 277,999,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC