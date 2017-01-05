Running reduces inflammation in knees of under-35 runners, study says
Everybody believes running can leave you sore and swollen, right? Well, a new study suggests running might actually reduce inflammation in joints. "It flies in the face of intuition," said study co-author Matt Seeley, an associate professor of exercise sciences at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.
