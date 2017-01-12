Repo man gets 1 to 15-year prison ter...

Repo man gets 1 to 15-year prison term in Utah woman's death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

This undated booking file photo provided by the Utah County Sheriff's Office shows Kenneth Drew. Drew, a Utah repossession agent accused of forcing a woman off the road, leading to a fatal crash, while trying to take back her car has been sentenced to one to 15 years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Jan 5 FSM 8
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx Dec '16 Mills 1
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Dec '16 anonymous 404
News Provo man charged with animal torture in bizarr... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 4
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Oct '16 MAGA2016 1
Trump'sScorchedEarth... Oct '16 AmericanWoman 2
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Utah County was issued at January 12 at 5:13AM MST

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,544 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC