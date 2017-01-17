Penn State, Michigan State latest to ...

Penn State, Michigan State latest to offer former Ohio State commit Tyjon Lindsey

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Cleveland.com

Lindsey, who decommitted from Ohio State on Tuesday night, told cleveland.com that he still plans on going to school away from the West Coast. The Big Ten has noticed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Provo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1? 17 hr Noohesd 2
Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10) Mon Eternal 11
Review: Sports Clips (Jun '14) Jan 14 4x4ranger 2
Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13) Jan 12 Loomis 3
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx Dec '16 Mills 1
higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13) Dec '16 anonymous 404
See all Provo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Provo Forum Now

Provo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Provo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Provo, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,378 • Total comments across all topics: 278,038,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC