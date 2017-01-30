Park City schools canceled; other dis...

Park City schools canceled; other districts experience delays due to snow

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Deseret News

Some Utah school districts took precautions Tuesday morning by canceling and delaying schools due to the snow that just keeps falling in Utah. The storm that started Monday resulted in 177 accidents on the road, the majority of which happened between Salt Lake and Utah counties.

