Park City schools canceled; other districts experience delays due to snow
Some Utah school districts took precautions Tuesday morning by canceling and delaying schools due to the snow that just keeps falling in Utah. The storm that started Monday resulted in 177 accidents on the road, the majority of which happened between Salt Lake and Utah counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|FSM
|8
|The politically correct term for Highway 6 in t...
|Wed
|The Spanish forker
|1
|How to Transfer Contacts from Samsung Note to i...
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|2
|Transfer Contacts from Galaxy J1/J2/J3/J5/J7 to...
|Jan 3
|Anonymous
|2
|Emergency Essentials (Aug '15)
|Jan 3
|FSM
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge?
|Dec 14
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC