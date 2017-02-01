Online sales tax bill advances while discussions underway on education funding

A bill aimed at extending sales tax collections on online purchases to more businesses was approved unanimously Tuesday by the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee. The sponsor of SB110 , Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo, said the bill would require companies with at least $100,000 in online sales in the state to charge sales tax on purchases, even if they have no other tie to Utah.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.