NAACP to honor several Utahns during MLK luncheon

The NAACP's Salt Lake branch will hold its 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Luncheon on Monday, Jan. 16, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Little America, 500 S. Main. During the event, the organization will present several awards, including the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award to former University of Utah and Weber State University football coach Ron McBride, and the Rosa Parks Award to Barbara Toomer, who has committed years to enhancing and assuring the civil rights of people with disabilities.

