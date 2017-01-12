My view: Personalized education: Provo School District is leading the way
When I sponsored Utah's first charter school legislation with Rep. Brian Allen in 1998, the primary goal was to make more education options available for parents, to find the best personalized options for their children's education. An equally important goal was to enable charter schools to develop innovative, cost-effective educational programs that school districts could then replicate and implement themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|7 hr
|Loomis
|3
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan 5
|FSM
|8
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx
|Dec '16
|Mills
|1
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|anonymous
|404
|Provo man charged with animal torture in bizarr...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC