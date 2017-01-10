Muslim student booted from bus for hi...

Muslim student booted from bus for hijab, she says

Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

A Utah family has hired an attorney after their 9th-grade daughter was asked twice to get off a school bus, claiming discrimination because of their Muslim religion. Janna Bakeer, 15, a freshman at Provo's Timpview High School, said she just wants an apology and said that the bus driver embarrassed her over the loudspeaker, identifying her only by the blue hijab she was wearing.

