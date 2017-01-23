Gun rights activists sue Massachusetts over assault weapons ban

Salesman Ryan Martinez clears the chamber of an AR-15 at the "Ready Gunner" gun store In Provo, Utah, U.S. in Provo, Utah, U.S., June 21, 2016. REUTERS/George Frey/File Photo - See this story on www.reuters.com Gun rights advocates have sued Massachusetts over the state's ban on assault weapons, saying that a crackdown begun last year on "copycat" assault rifles is a vague and unconstitutional violation of gun ownership rights.

