Dog gets stuck on steep, snowy mountain ledge in Utah

A search and rescue team hiked up a steep, snowy Utah mountain in an attempt to rescue a dog that was stuck on a narrow ledge above a 50-foot cliff. The Utah County Sheriff's Office posted a video Monday showing highlights of the Friday operation that ended without getting the dog off the mountain near Provo, Utah.

