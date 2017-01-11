Dog Back Home After Getting Stuck on ...

Dog Back Home After Getting Stuck on Utah Cliff

Mary, an American foxhound, is back home, safe and sound, after surviving several nights perched on the side of a cliff this past weekend in Provo, Utah, according to rescuers. Armed with a camera, supplies and treats, of course, volunteer Shaun Roundy and members of the Utah County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team set out last Friday, hiking half a mile up steep terrain, to remove the 3-year-old canine from the mountainside.

