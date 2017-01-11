Dog Back Home After Getting Stuck on Utah Cliff

Mary, an American foxhound, is back home, safe and sound, after surviving several nights perched on the side of a cliff this past weekend in Provo, Utah, according to rescuers. Armed with a camera, supplies and treats, of course, volunteer Shaun Roundy and members of the Utah County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team set out last Friday, hiking half a mile up steep terrain, to remove the 3-year-old canine from the mountainside.

