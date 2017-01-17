Chief Turner to retire and looks to new job in Washington state
After nearly five years with the Grantsville City Police Department, Chief Kevin Turner will retire at the beginning of February.Turner will next serve as the chief of police in Ferndale, Washington, following his retirement, with an expected start date of Feb. 6.During his time at the head of the department, Turner oversaw a number of significant ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|2
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Eternal
|11
|Review: Sports Clips (Jun '14)
|Jan 14
|4x4ranger
|2
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Jan 12
|Loomis
|3
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx
|Dec '16
|Mills
|1
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|anonymous
|404
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC