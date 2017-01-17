Chief Turner to retire and looks to n...

Chief Turner to retire and looks to new job in Washington state

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

After nearly five years with the Grantsville City Police Department, Chief Kevin Turner will retire at the beginning of February.Turner will next serve as the chief of police in Ferndale, Washington, following his retirement, with an expected start date of Feb. 6.During his time at the head of the department, Turner oversaw a number of significant

