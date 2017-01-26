Case dropped against man jailed 25 ye...

Case dropped against man jailed 25 years in tourist slaying

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: WWSB

Prosecutors have dropped their case against a man who spent a quarter-century behind bars in an infamous New York City tourist killing before getting his conviction overturned. Manhattan prosecutors said Wednesday they won't retry Johnny Hincapie in a case that once symbolized a city roiled by random crime.

