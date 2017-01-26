BYU Football Recruiting Update 1/26: Chaz Ah You pushes announcement to signing day
Leading up to National Signing Day, the staff here at Vanquish the Foe will provide daily recaps of all the recruiting news surrounding BYU Football, covering everything from updates to the 2017 class to those kids in 9th grade who probably won't see the field at BYU until 2030 once their done serving a mission. BYU's top target Chaz Ah You pushed back his announcement of where he would be signing national signing day, which is this Wednesday.
