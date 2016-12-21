Bill to drop Utah DUI threshold to st...

Bill to drop Utah DUI threshold to strictest level in nation

56 min ago Read more: KSL-TV

A state lawmaker wants to make Utah's DUI threshold the strictest in the nation by lowering the blood-alcohol content limit to 0.05 percent. Though state numbers show alcohol-related driving deaths and DUI arrests are down in Utah, Rep. Norman Thurston said there's more to be done.

