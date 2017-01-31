A Soft Answer
From the time we were first married, Kevin and I have frequently visited my parents at their cabin in the mountains about 75 miles south of Provo. A number of years ago, while we were preparing to come home after one of those visits, my young son needed to get something out of our locked car, so I gave him the keys and told him to be careful to not lock the keys in the car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BYU Magazine.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing... DONALD ( Donnie) RAY MILLIGAN
|Jan 26
|Justice
|1
|New Utah County Arrests (Mar '14)
|Jan 26
|Jack
|3
|Why are Mormons so Creepy? (May '13)
|Jan 23
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|How to Recover Data Messages from Samsung J1?
|Jan 18
|Anonymous
|2
|Review: Forever Yours Tattoo (Oct '10)
|Jan 16
|Eternal
|11
|Review: Sports Clips (Jun '14)
|Jan 14
|4x4ranger
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec '16
|Chesty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC