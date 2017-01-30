$30M new grad student housing planned for N. Buffalo
An old series of industrial buildings in North Buffalo may soon be replaced by more than 300 units of housing for graduate students, both from the University at Buffalo and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. The City Planning Board has a public hearing Tuesday on a proposal from DFFusion out of Provo, UT to demolish four of a group of industrial buildings at Main Street and Hertel Avenue and save two others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Add your comments below
Provo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|How to Transfer Photos from Note 2 to S7 Edge?
|Dec 14
|Anonymous
|2
|Android Data Recovery-Restore Deleted Contacts ... (Jul '15)
|Dec 8
|Xin
|6
|Findagrave really Countedxx Aj Diehardx
|Dec 4
|Mills
|1
|higher cosciosness coincidences (Nov '13)
|Dec 3
|anonymous
|404
|Provo man charged with animal torture in bizarr...
|Nov '16
|Knock off purse s...
|4
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Oct '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Provo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC