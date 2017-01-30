$30M new grad student housing planned for N. Buffalo

An old series of industrial buildings in North Buffalo may soon be replaced by more than 300 units of housing for graduate students, both from the University at Buffalo and the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. The City Planning Board has a public hearing Tuesday on a proposal from DFFusion out of Provo, UT to demolish four of a group of industrial buildings at Main Street and Hertel Avenue and save two others.

